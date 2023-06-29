Animal shelter aims to curb overpopulation with ‘Hip to Snip’ program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Over several years, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard has dealt with an overpopulation issue, but a new partnership is giving shelter staff hope that this issue will eventually be resolved.

Thanks to grant funding from the Banfield Foundation, Starfish Animal Rescue, Locks 4 Paws and Hope for All Pets, Inc., the shelter has established the Hip to Snip Program.

This program provides low-income pet owners the chance to spay and neuter their animals at a reduced rate of $15 for cats and $20 for dogs.

Hip to Snip has helped to spay and neuter 124 animals just in the month of May.

”One little accidental litter, it doesn’t just stop there, because those pups could have kittens and those kittens could grow up and they’re gonna have kittens and it’s just a never ending cycle,” said KRRAS Manager Minnie Owsley. “Really, the only way to combat that is to spay and neuter them. Get it done as soon as you can, early as possible, and its gonna make a healthier pet for you, and it’s gonna save lives in the future.”

The program has 211 planned spay and neuter appointments for July, but applications are still being taken for female cats.

To learn more about the program or to schedule an appointment, you can email kytransport13@gmail.com.

