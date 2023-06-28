WYMT First Alert Weather, NWS Jackson team up for spotter class

WYMT is teaming up with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Jackson, Ky. for our...
WYMT is teaming up with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Jackson, Ky. for our second in-person weather spotter class since 2019!(WYMT First Alert Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you missed our spotter class earlier this spring, we have good news for you!

The WYMT First Alert Weather team is once again joining forces with our friends at the National Weather Service office in Jackson, KY to host an in-person spotter training class.

Our next class is currently scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 2023 starting at 10:00 a.m. at the WYMT studios. That’s 199 Black Gold Blvd. in Hazard.

This will be just the second in-person spotter class since 2019. Classes during the past three years have been virtual due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can sign up here, by scanning the QR code above, or in the form below!

