Woman arrested after reportedly driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash

Johnna D. Jervis
Johnna D. Jervis(London Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London Police Department said a woman was arrested after she reportedly drove under the influence, crashed her car behind a restaurant and left the scene.

On Saturday, police said they responded to a call about an intoxicated woman crashing her car behind Gondolier Italian Restaurant.

A tow truck driver said the woman, later identified as Johnna D. Jervis, got out of her wrecked car and walked away.

When officers got to the scene, they said they watched Jervis, 60, stagger in Arby’s parking lot. Officials added she was trying to get into another car, swinging her arms and cursing.

Police said they also noticed a strong smell of alcohol.

When officials found her car, they also found an opened bottle of Kentucky Gentleman in the passenger seat.

After failing several field sobriety tests, she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash, disorderly conduct and other charges.

