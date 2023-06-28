UPike AD Kelly Wells reflects on career with Bears

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Kelly Wells first opened his office doors in the athletic department at the University of Pikeville 17 years ago, he prayed that UPike would be the place he and his family were supposed to be.

On July 1, Wells will have to say another prayer: to let Morehead State be the same.

“There was only one place on this planet that I would have ever left for,” Wells said. “That’s Morehead State. That’s home.”

The current UPike athletic director and Morehead native always thought he would end up back with the Eagles someday, and after applying to be their men’s basketball head coach twice and facing rejection both times, he has finally found his way back to the school where he played three seasons of basketball and graduated from in 1995, this time as their athletic director.

Wells calls his return to Morehead a dream come true, following in the footsteps of both of his parents in working for MSU.

However, the journey back to Morehead does not come without bittersweet feelings.

“Going to a place you love is easy,” Wells said. “Leaving a place you love is extremely hard.”

Over his last 17 years with UPike, 14 of those years were spent at the helm of the Bears men’s basketball team, where he would become the program’s winningest head coach with 333 career wins and a 2011 NAIA Championship ring on his hand.

Wells’ last three years with the Bears were spent as the school’s athletic director, but in both roles of coach and AD, one thing was always Wells’ priority: his ability to build relationships with the people around him.

“For me that is winning,” Wells said. “Everyone determines winning a little different. We won a National Championship. That was awesome. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t want to underplay that whatsoever. That was great, but the real benefit that is going to carry over with you is when you invest in people.”

In Wells’ time overseeing 24 varsity sports at UPike, he upgraded sports facilities, created the UPike Sports Network, implemented four athletics-focused student organizations and grew the athletics staff. These achievements allowed Wells to work with coaches, athletes, administrators, educators and more across the entire campus, something he considers to be the most valuable aspect of his job.

“Watching the students walks across the stage knowing they are moving into the next part of their lives and they call me saying ‘I want you to come meet my child’ or ‘I want to invite you to my wedding’ or ‘I graduated because of athletics and you were apart of that’. Those are the things I am most proud of,” Wells said. “Those are the things that carry on forever.”

Closing in on his last day at UPike and his first day at Morehead State, Wells wants to be remembered for his commitment to the people and programs he worked with in Pikeville, not for the accomplishments that speak for themselves, like his national title.

“That banner is going to have dust on it,” Wells said. “The ring is going to have dust in it, but if everyone just remembered me for that, I would be remiss.”

