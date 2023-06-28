UK Women’s Basketball announces conference slate, ACC/SEC Challenge opponent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team has revealed their conference slate and opponent for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Cats will play home-and-away series with Arkansas, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Kentucky’s SEC home games include Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Nearly all women’s basketball games will be played at Rupp Arena while Memorial Coliseum is renovated.

The team will travel to play Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

In the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, taking the place of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, Kentucky will play Boston College on November 30 at 7 p.m. It is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

TV assignments and times for the conference games will be announced at a later date.

