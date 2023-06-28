Temps climb upward, storm chances return late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a somewhat cooler day on Tuesday, the summer heat will be back in full force as we head toward the end of June and into the first weekend of July.

Today and Tonight

The smoke from the wildfires in Canada has returned and will continue to plague us at times for the next few days. Even though today should be a fairly nice-looking day with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be hard to see the sun behind the haze. Temperatures will start out in the 60s before working into the mid-80s this afternoon. With the rapid warmup, I don’t want to discount a stray pop-up storm this afternoon, but I think most of us will stay dry.

Mostly clear skies will move in tonight and lows will drop back into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the next few days when it comes to the forecast, because storm complexes are just that in the summertime: Complex. Models don’t handle them well, especially when it comes to the atmosphere just spawning them when the conditions get just right. I can tell you this: Any storm, especially starting late Thursday night and running all the way into Sunday night could quickly ramp up and turn severe and we will watch all of them closely.

One thing I can tell you for sure is that it looks like we’re getting ready to make an extended trek into the 90s for highs for the first time this year. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday look steamy with highs near or above 90 all four days. It will be crazy humid too, so be ready for that. We’re starting the summer season, so it’s time. Lows each night will be close to 70, so we don’t even get a lot of relief there. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, depending on where rain and storms are at the time.

A cold front looks to cool us off a little bit early next week, at least briefly, but we will continue our daily chances for pop-up storms all the way through the 4th of July holiday next Tuesday.

Stay weather aware and take your heat precautions for the next several days!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

