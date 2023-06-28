‘Rocky Top will never be the same’ | Bobby Osborne’s best friend reflects on musician’s life

CJ Lewandowski considered Osborne his mentor and said the two worked on one last song together that will be released at some point in the future.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Years ago at a bluegrass festival, CJ Lewandowski would meet his mentor and best friend Bobby Osborne, who famously performed the song “Rocky Top” for all of East Tennessee and the world to hear.

On Tuesday the 91-year-old musician died, which now left a friend here in East Tennessee with memories to share.

“Rocky Top will never be the same, but we’ve always got it,” said Lewandowski.

The Sevierville musician told WVLT back in February that Osborne gifted him his old tour bus, which Lewandowski still uses today as it will now serve as a lasting reminder of the bond they had.

“He called me his boy and he said, ‘Alright, my boy, I’ll see you, my boy,’ and I’m going to really miss that. And his daughter on Sunday said, ‘My dad told me that you’re his best friend.’ And that’s the highest honor I’ll ever get,” said Lewandowski.

The pair of friends made music together, talked about music and life as often as they could and encouraged each other along their careers.

According to Lewandowski, he and Osborne had recorded a song together showcasing their mandolin skillsets, which were set to be released this week.

After the passing of the artist, Lewandowski said that song will be delayed but eventually will be released as a final tribute to a dear friend.

Osborne’s “Rocky Top” was released more than 55 years ago and sold more than 85,000 copies within the first ten days.

It eventually got the attention of Tennessee state leaders and on Feb. 15, 1982, “Rocky Top” became an official Tennessee state song.

