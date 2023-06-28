Report: Somto Cyril commits to Kentucky
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Travis Branham with 247 Sports, Somto Cyril has committed to play at Kentucky.
Cyril is the No. 44 prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports, and does not plan to reclassify.
A 6′10″ center from Overtime Elite and originally from Nigeria, Cyril boasts a 7′5″ wingspan and shot 66% from the floor last season.
Cyril is the first commitment in the 2024 class.
