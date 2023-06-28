Report: Somto Cyril commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Travis Branham with 247 Sports, Somto Cyril has committed to play at Kentucky.

NEWS: Somto Cyril, the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has committed to Kentucky, he tells @247Sports.



Story: https://t.co/zbnIngFy2Q pic.twitter.com/yqHg6g0L1o — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 28, 2023

Cyril is the No. 44 prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports, and does not plan to reclassify.

A 6′10″ center from Overtime Elite and originally from Nigeria, Cyril boasts a 7′5″ wingspan and shot 66% from the floor last season.

Cyril is the first commitment in the 2024 class.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.