Police: London man arrested following theft

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police confirmed a London man was arrested following a theft on Barbourville Street.

On Tuesday, officers said they responded to the theft and watched a man in a black truck pull into a nearby apartment complex parking lot.

The driver was identified as Bobby A. Belcher.

Laurel County Dispatch confirmed Belcher’s license was suspended because of a prior DUI and that the truck also had no working tail lights or brake lights.

Belcher, 44, was arrested and charged with theft, driving with a suspended license and other charges.

