Morgan County girls basketball hires next head coach

Jordan Brangers (Source: KCBD Video)
Jordan Brangers (Source: KCBD Video)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Morgan County hired their next head girls basketball coach Jordan Brangers on Tuesday.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

The former North Hardin and Eastern High School product played professional basketball with Eisbären Bremerhaven of the basketball Bundesliga League, the top league in Germany.

Brangers also has a multitude of experience, playing in college as well as with other teams overseas.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on...
Prestonsburg Police Chief resigns after two years

Latest News

LSU's Cade Beloso celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a three-run home run...
LSU wins College World Series Championship
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Trent Noah receives twenty-second D1 offer
Mountain News at 6 - UK MBB Schedule
Mountain News at 6 - Tre Mitchell