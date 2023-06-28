Morgan County girls basketball hires next head coach

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Morgan County hired their next head girls basketball coach Jordan Brangers on Tuesday.

The former North Hardin and Eastern High School product played professional basketball with Eisbären Bremerhaven of the basketball Bundesliga League, the top league in Germany.

Brangers also has a multitude of experience, playing in college as well as with other teams overseas.

