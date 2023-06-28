Madison Co. officials trying to figure out why weather radios didn’t sound Sunday night

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Emergency Management is working to figure out why the newly-issued weather radios failed to sound alerts during Sunday’s severe weather.

After many residents say, the units they were gifted never worked.

Lynn Cone has been staying with her mother, Jean Smith, in Richmond. They were in her home not far from Main Street when the storm hit Sunday night.

“What really alerted us to the storm is my older brother and his wife, who live in Lexington, texted us. They were concerned, making sure we were safe and home and that there was hail coming and so on,” said Lynn Cone.

The two weren’t watching cable at the time, but say, thankfully, they didn’t even have a downed tree branch in their yard the next day. However, it was this device that did not go off that really had them worried.

“That is of some concern. There’s a reason we have them. We have them for emergency purposes. We don’t expect to have to hear from someone in Lexington that we have a storm coming our way,” said Cone.

Earlier this year, all homes and businesses in the county received ALERT FM radios through a federally funded program.

According to emergency management officials, the National Weather Service is responsible for issuing severe weather warnings and activating ALERT FM units when a warning is issued. However, we’re told that didn’t happen for many on Sunday night.

“Certainly, we want whoever has been generous enough to supply these to us to help us make them work. Either if it’s something on our end we need to understand better, or it’s something on their end, and they need to get the programming right.”

Emergency officials say they’re working with the NWS to figure out what went wrong. In the meantime, Cone worries for her mother and others who live alone, especially with another upcoming severe weather threat.

“I just hope it works soon in case of another storm,” said Madison County resident Jean Smith.

At this time, county officials have not released an update on the issue with the alert FMs.

