Knott County flood survivors awaiting permanent housing

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some flood survivors in Knott County have been living in campers since last September.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Sasha Gibson and her ten children are one of those families. The family of 12 shares two campers on the Mine Made Adventure lot in Knott County.

“It’s hard to live in a camper and not really expect to live in a camper,” said Sasha Gibson. “Because like people that do live in campers they’re like prepared for it.”

The family has most of their belongings in a storage unit, but even with the condensed amount of items, they say they are still feeling crowded.

“It is very stressful. It’s nice to come here and know you have a place to lay down and all your kids have a place to lay down, but coming here and us all being cramped u, -especially if it’s raining or bad outside, there’s not enough space.”

The Commonwealth and the County are working together to help make sure these remaining families get into permanent housing sooner rather than later.

“The state’s onboard, they are more than willing,” said, Judge-Executive, Jeff Dobson. “The Governor’s office, Team Kentucky, Congressman Rogers’ office, everyone is bringing together to the table a team plan. And we’re going to secure these folks a better day.”

Gibson says that while she is hopeful that she will receive housing in the next wave of applications, she is still worried that it may not happen soon enough or at all.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.