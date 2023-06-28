Kentucky set to host 2023 Final Four participant in upcoming ACC/SEC Challenge

Kentucky
Kentucky(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023-2024 men’s basketball schedule for the Kentucky Wildcats received a boost on Wednesday.

School officials announced Kentucky will host Miami in the initial ACC/SEC Challenge.

Miami is coming off of a memorable season. The Hurricanes advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

The game will mark the fifth meeting between the two programs and the first in the John Calipari era.

Overall, the Wildcats are 3-1 against Miami. Kentucky lost 73-67 in the last matchup.

The game will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. on November 28 at Rupp Arena. This will be the fourth time the Hurricanes travel to Lexington.

A television designation will be announced at a later date.

