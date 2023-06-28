Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Ky. abortion ban

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of two Kentucky laws that ban nearly all abortions in the state, according to the Kentucky Lantern.

Last week, the ACLU filed a motion to dismiss the case.

A state supreme court decision prompted the move. Justices say abortion providers lack standing to sue on behalf of patients.

Now ACLU lawyers are looking for people trying to get abortions who want to challenge the ban.

Groups like Kentucky Right to Life are celebrating the motion to dismiss.

