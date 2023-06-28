I-75 crash investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrest

WHITLEY COCAINE BUST
WHITLEY COCAINE BUST(WHITLEY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Georgia man was arrested in Whitley County after police said he was found trafficking cocaine.

27-year-old Tyler Lyle, of Kennesaw, Georgia, was involved in a crash on I-75 on Tuesday, near mile marker 15.

Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said the crash investigation developed into a criminal investigation after a search of Lyle’s car found evidence of drug trafficking.

Lyle was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.

