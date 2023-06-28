Hot weather, and potential storms, on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a wonderful day today by late June standards (despite the thick smoke), we zoom back out and look at the trends in the forecast: heat is on the way back as we finish out the month and head into July. We also face the potential for thunderstorms to return and some could be strong.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We keep it quiet as we head through the overnight hours tonight. Despite an increase in humidity, we keep skies mostly clear through the overnight hours and lows fall into the lower 60s.

Things change as we head into the day on Thursday. We continue to watch the potential for scattered thunderstorms moving back into the region as soon as the day tomorrow. I can’t rule out some of these storms being strong as these waves of thunderstorms continue to move in from the northwest. However, these are notoriously hard for our computer models to get a good handle on. So, while part of the region may see strong thunderstorms, other may not see a drop of rain. We continue to watch things, however, and will provide you with the first alert as we watch the trends. Outside of storms, we stay warm and muggy with sunshine, highs are back up in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We continue to see the potential for more scattered showers and thunderstorms interrupting our summer heat throughout the mountains as we finish out the workweek (and the month of June!) and head into the weekend. More scattered showers and storms will bs possible on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, though the confidence in timing other than generally “being in the afternoon” is still low. Despite the rain and cloud cover, highs stay warm, in the upper 80s to near 90°.

That trend continues into early parts of next week, though it looks like we may still have an opportunity for some dry time as we head for the Fourth of July itself on Tuesday. Highs stay in the middle and upper 80s as we head through next week and the pattern stays distinctly summerlike.

