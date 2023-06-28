‘Growing up in Leslie County, you know who the Osborne Brothers are’: Hyden community remembers Bobby Osborne

Leslie County native, Bobby Osborne has died.
Bobby Osborne as he appeared on an episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition in May 2018
Bobby Osborne as he appeared on an episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition in May 2018(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary Bluegrass artist Bobby Osborne began his 75-year music career at his Leslie County home and spent his life working to make his name known beyond the region while also celebrating his Hyden roots.

Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies

Tyler Wells, who grew up in Leslie County, said even though he didn’t know Osborne personally, he is proud of their Leslie County connection.

“Yeah, it’s a presence that, as a Leslie Countian, I take great pride in. Even if they do have Rocky Top for the Tennessee song,” said Wells.

Those who grew up in Leslie County said it was hard not to be an Osborne Brothers fan with such strong ties to the duo.

“Growing up in Leslie County, obviously from a young age, you know who the Osborne Brothers are,” said Wells. “I grew up going to Osborne Brothers festivals, Bluegrass is something I absolutely love.”

Osborne worked for 15 years at the Hazard Community and Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Hyden, helping to share his knowledge and experience with Bluegrass music with students in the area.

“Bobby Osborne was still very involved with the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music,” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “He travelled weekly from Tennessee to give our students hands-on instruction, and even just recently, he participated in our spring ensemble with our KSBTM students and faculty.”

Leslie Countians said they are happy about the legacy that Osborne left in not only Leslie County but the Appalachian region.

