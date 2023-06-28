Gov. Andy Beshear pays tribute to bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne

Photo Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear Facebook(Gov. Andy Beshear Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear joined the countless people in adding condolences to bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Governor said Osborne “helped put Kentucky’s most famous music on the world stage.”

The Leslie County native died Tuesday. He was 91 years old.

Kentucky’s top official joined members of his hometown of Hyden and the Eastern Kentucky community who already talked to WYMT about Osborne’s legacy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains
Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on...
Prestonsburg Police Chief resigns after two years

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Temps climb upward, storm chances return late week
Local small businesses and the city of Pikeville are hosting several events in the coming months.
City of Pikeville planning for plenty of fun to kick off July
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains
Issues & Answers Repkg