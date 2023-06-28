Floyd County restaurant reopens, refocuses three years after COVID shutdown

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lizzie B’s is back in business, revamping its restaurant three years after closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Star City community staple reopened its doors Wednesday, sharing a new flavor and some old favorites with those who have been waiting for its return.

“And we downsized, offered some new stuff, and tried to keep some old stuff,” said owner Tim Branham. “That’s the challenge. Hopefully people love our new stuff.”

Owner Tim Branham said the new vibes of the venue come from his travels- picking up some Hawaiian flavors for the lunch and breakfast menus, while taking some notes from Asheville, N.C. for the coffee corner. He said, while unwanted and unexpected, the pause of the pandemic allowed him to refocus the restaurant.

“I do some traveling and mountain biking and things of that nature,” he said. “A buddy of mine, we hit a lot of coffee shops and little small cafes. So, it gave us time to see what what we wanted to do and how we wanted Lizzie B’s to go into the future.”

With a smaller dining space, a new ordering process, a focus on coffee, and a few more changes, customers say it is nice to have the business back, with its new ideas bringing something exciting to the city.

“I think it’s gonna be a great place for us to get back to the way we was prior to COVID,” said customer Mark Rice. “And have a good place to come- and something different than what we don’t have around Eastern Kentucky.”

The new menu and hours can be found here.

