Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked part of Senate Bill 150.

The judge put a preliminary injunction in place on the part banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

[Read the judge’s opinion below]

The ACLU of Kentucky had filed a lawsuit to stop a part of SB 150 that would block all gender-affirming care for trans youth. A group of plaintiffs, including seven transgender minors and their parents, filed the motion.

The ACLU released this statement:

“We are grateful to the Court for enjoining this egregious ban on medically necessary care, which would have caused harm for countless young Kentuckians. This is a win, but it is only the first step. We’re prepared to fight for families’ right to make their own private medical decisions in court, and to continue doing everything in our power to ensure access to medical care is permanently secured in Kentucky.”

The General Assembly passed SB 150 during the past session. Governor Andy Beshear vetoed it, but the Republican-led General Assembly was able to override the veto.

The bill was set to go into effect Thursday.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also released a statement:

“Today’s misguided decision by a federal judge tramples the right of the General Assembly to make public policy for the Commonwealth. Senate Bill 150 is a commonsense law that protects Kentucky children from unnecessary medical experimentation with powerful drugs and hormone treatments. These procedures are not based on science, threaten the safety of minors, and have irreversible life-long consequences on children’s health. This is why other countries have moved to restrict such treatments, citing a lack of medical evidence and considerable long-term risks, and have called for the kind of protections contained in SB 150.

I will always fight the radical idea that risky drugs and life-altering surgical mutilations should be tools to put confused children on an inevitable path toward a life of gender dysphoria. There is nothing “affirming” about this dangerous approach to mental health, and my office will continue to do everything in our power to defend this law passed by our elected representatives.”

