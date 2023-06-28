Eastern Kentucky rock-climbing some of the best in the world

SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - For many people in Kentucky sports center around the usual: football, basketball and baseball.

But for some, a different sport in Eastern Kentucky calls to them.

Rock climbing is a foreign sport for many and it isn’t for the faint of heart.

However, one of the best places in the world to climb is right here in Eastern Kentucky.

In a state know for its basketball, football, and horse racing, one of it’s biggest world-wide draws lies tucked away in the Appalachians.

“The Red River Gorge is pretty special the amount of rock alone that we have, it’s the type of rock, the amount. It is the third largest single pitch sport area in the world behind Spain and Greece, the countries, so our little corner of Kentucky has some of the, not just the most extensive amount if climbing, but some of the best single pitch climbing,” said Matt Kiroff with Red River Climbing Guides LLC.

The sport of climbing may not be as well to know the majority of people, but to the folks that do know it, it’s a community unlike any other.

“It seems like there’s a culture around every climbing area. If it’s a large area or a small area, there’s a community around it. They all kind of have their own flavor, but in a way their kind of all related to, like it’s such an eclectic community,” said Kiroff.

Climbing here draws people from all over the country and world, and for a Boston-native, it gave her a new community to be apart of.

“It’s one of the best places to climb and the people are awesome, and you cant beat it because it gorgeous, and I think after the Pandemic, you know I made a decision to build as much community as possible and get out into the world and see what’s there,” said climber Nicole Rodier.

For anyone looking to get into climbing, it’s pretty simple.

“Just try it, I mean I think it made my life better, so and it’s an Olympic sport. Theres college opportunity, other than that it’s great exercise, physical and mental. It inspires self confidence, it’s a team building exercise. I don’t really see anything wrong with climbing. There’s only good things, and it made my life better and I want other people to feel the way it makes me feel,” said Kiroff.

If you’ve never rock-climbed before, locals say the Red River Gorge is a great place to start.

