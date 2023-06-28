Canadian wildfires impact E. Kentuckians health

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nicolas Martindale
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires may impact the health of Eastern Kentuckians who have severe medical conditions.

That is according to one local public health director.

Scott Lockard, with the Kentucky River District Health Department, says people with preexisting health issues may want to limit the time they spend outside.

“There are certain precautions we need to take. Individuals with asthma, COPD, and in our area

individuals who suffer from black lung, or have heart disease should really be concerned about

being outdoors for extended periods of time,” said Lockard.

He suggested that people with certain medical conditions may want to wear an N-95 approved mask when outside. Lockard also recommended that people take all appropriate safeguards and not overexert themselves.

Lockard said there are also ways to protect yourself while inside your home as well, like using a high efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filter or another type of air filtration system.

Officials issued Air Quality Alerts for several portions of Kentucky Wednesday, including Eastern Kentucky. Those alerts were set to expire at 12 a.m. on Thursday.

