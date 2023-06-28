Air Quality Alert issued as Canadian fire smoke drifts across Kentucky

Smoke
Smoke(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Air Quality Alerts blanketed Kentucky on Wednesday as wildfire smoke drifted south from Canada.

Wednesday afternoon, some areas in Eastern Kentucky had an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 150, which is described as unhealthy.

The AQI is measured from 0 to 500, with higher numbers reflecting worse air quality.

Officials said some people may experience health effects from the poor air quality.

People with existing medical conditions were encouraged to limit outdoor activities.

The Air Quality Alert is set to expire at midnight.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains
Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on...
Prestonsburg Police Chief resigns after two years

Latest News

Kentucky State Capitol
A look at the new laws that take effect Thursday in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear Facebook
Gov. Andy Beshear pays tribute to bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne
NKY football player born deaf realizes childhood dream
NKY football player born deaf realizes childhood dream
WYMT First Alert Weather
Temps climb upward, storm chances return late week