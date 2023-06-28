Air Quality Alert issued as Canadian fire smoke drifts across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Air Quality Alerts blanketed Kentucky on Wednesday as wildfire smoke drifted south from Canada.

Wednesday afternoon, some areas in Eastern Kentucky had an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 150, which is described as unhealthy.

The AQI is measured from 0 to 500, with higher numbers reflecting worse air quality.

Officials said some people may experience health effects from the poor air quality.

People with existing medical conditions were encouraged to limit outdoor activities.

The Air Quality Alert is set to expire at midnight.

