AAA: Around 600,000 Kentuckians expected to travel for 4th of July weekend
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA Bluegrass is predicting a record-setting extended weekend for Fourth of July travel.

Around 600,000 Kentuckians are expected to leave home, with 90% of them traveling by vehicle.

With the holiday falling on a Tuesday, many Americans plan to stretch the fourth into a five-day weekend, using Friday and Monday as vacation days.

Kentuckians have plenty of options this Fourth of July weekend. The Reds will be back in Cincinnati, and there’s a two-day Taylor Swift concert this Friday and Saturday in the Queen City as well—that traffic, combined with Fourth of July travel, may be hectic.

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass says there are ways to avoid a potential traffic backup.

“Make sure that you take that bypass around so you are not going through the thick of the traffic along those large metros,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Weaver Hawkins says the worse day for traffic will be Friday afternoon, but she says if you are headed out, the best time to go is Friday morning.

On top of that, there may be reduced visibility due to those Canadian wildfires.

Weaver Hawkins says Thursday will be the busiest time for air travel.

“Certainly, pack your patience if you plan on departing from the airport on those days,” said Lauren Simmerman with the Blue Grass Airport. “Be prepared for a few more fellow travelers on those days.”

At this point, Blue Grass Airport says its running normal operations with no impact from the Canadian wildfires. However, they say if you are flying out, stay up to date on your flight’s status.

There is some good news for the rental car industry AAA Bluegrass says inventory is up from last year.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to deal with traffic and travelers staying home for the fourth is an option.

AAA Bluegrass says gas prices have dropped by more than a dollar since this time last year.

