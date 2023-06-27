State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool

West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the lodge pool.(WSAZ)
By Brandon Robinson and WSAZ News Room
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Officials with West Virginia State Police have released the name of a child they say drowned Saturday during a family gathering at Chief Logan Lodge.

According to troopers, SkyLynn Brewer, 4, died during an incident at the lodge’s pool.

Troopers also confirm the child was not wearing a flotation device.

Sgt. Jamie Harris with WVSP said by the time emergency crews arrived on the scene Saturday, it was too late.

“Resuscitation efforts were made,” he said. “The child was subsequently transported by EMS personnel to Logan Regional Medical Center. However, all efforts to revive the child and to bring her back were unsuccessful.”

Troopers say the 4-year-old victim was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
Power Outages
Severe summer storms knock power out for many in the mountains
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County
Community members of Pike County gathered at Lucas and Sons Funeral Home Saturday and Sunday to...
Community gathers to remember Pike County boy who died after battle with cancer

Latest News

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Rainy and Stormy Weather
More rain chances and a brief cooldown before temps soar
KRADD Flood Recovery Meeting - 11:00 p.m.
Challenger Center Children's Program - June 26, 2023