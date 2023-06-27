Southern Kentucky man charged with assaulting his mother

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges following an incident at a Wayne County apartment earlier this week.

On Monday night, officers from the Monticello Police Department responded to the Mason Green Apartment Complex on Stokes Street.

During an investigation, police were able to discover the suspect, later identified as Devin Fitzpatrick, 19, of Monticello, had assaulted his mother in her apartment and then left the home.

While officers were interviewing the victim, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy spotted Fitzpatrick on a nearby street while responding to another call.

The deputy brought the suspect back to the original scene where he was arrested.

Fitzpatrick is charged with assault and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

