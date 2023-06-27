Prestonsburg Police Chief resigns after two years

Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on July 19, 2021
Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on July 19, 2021(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods has resigned.

Mayor Les Stapleton confirmed the resignation with WYMT.

Chief Randy Woods was sworn in on July 19, 2021.

Prestonsburg City Council appoints new Chief of Police

Director of Public Safety Ross Shurtleff will act as the interim chief.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve with the men and women at Prestonsburg and I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Prestonsburg,” wrote Randy Woods in a statement to WYMT. “This decision did not come lightly and has weighed heavily on me and my family since the horrific events of June 30, 2022. And after much consideration and prayer, I made the decision to move on and into the next chapter.”

The announcement comes just days before the anniversary of the June 2022 shooting in Allen that killed three officers and a K-9.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

