New interim president announced for Big Sandy Community and Technical College

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One college in our region has a new leader.

On Tuesday, officials from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announced Dr. Nancy Johnson will serve as the interim president at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).

Dr. Telly Sellars, BSCTC’s current interim president, will be taking on the new role of provost at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC). The Harlan County native has served in the role since April 2022.

Dr. Johnson retired from BSCTC in 2016 and has remained an active local community member. She earned her doctorate from the University of Kentucky with an emphasis in educational psychology and management. In her tenure at BSCTC, she held strong community leadership roles such as president, vice president, treasurer, and board member of the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce; and president, and vice president of the Prestonsburg Chapter of Rotary International.

“Returning to Big Sandy Community and Technical College as the interim president excites me,” said Johnson in a news release. " My love for community and technical colleges goes back to the beginning of my career when many of these institutions were created to provide access to education and new skills for people in rural areas. Nearly forty years of my career was here in Kentucky, with 18 years at BSCTC. Our programs are state-of-the-art, and our faculty and staff are outstanding. It is so wonderful to be coming back to assist the college and the communities it serves with a transition to the future. The invitation to return is so appreciated; I am anxious to begin.”

We are told she will assume the role on July 15th.

