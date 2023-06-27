New interim president announced for Big Sandy Community and Technical College

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Community and Technical College System
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Community and Technical College System(Kentucky Community and Technical College System)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One college in our region has a new leader.

On Tuesday, officials from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announced Dr. Nancy Johnson will serve as the interim president at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).

Dr. Telly Sellars, BSCTC’s current interim president, will be taking on the new role of provost at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC). The Harlan County native has served in the role since April 2022.

Dr. Johnson retired from BSCTC in 2016 and has remained an active local community member. She earned her doctorate from the University of Kentucky with an emphasis in educational psychology and management. In her tenure at BSCTC, she held strong community leadership roles such as president, vice president, treasurer, and board member of the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce; and president, and vice president of the Prestonsburg Chapter of Rotary International.

“Returning to Big Sandy Community and Technical College as the interim president excites me,” said Johnson in a news release. " My love for community and technical colleges goes back to the beginning of my career when many of these institutions were created to provide access to education and new skills for people in rural areas. Nearly forty years of my career was here in Kentucky, with 18 years at BSCTC. Our programs are state-of-the-art, and our faculty and staff are outstanding. It is so wonderful to be coming back to assist the college and the communities it serves with a transition to the future. The invitation to return is so appreciated; I am anxious to begin.”

We are told she will assume the role on July 15th.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County
Power Outages
Severe summer storms knock power out for many in the mountains
Community members of Pike County gathered at Lucas and Sons Funeral Home Saturday and Sunday to...
Community gathers to remember Pike County boy who died after battle with cancer

Latest News

Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains
Rainy and Stormy Weather
More rain chances and a brief cooldown before temps soar
Ralph Frasure, William Petry, and Jacob Chaffins (seen on the bottom row) were all killed in...
Prestonsburg officials honor fallen officers with vigil
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog