New Gas’N’Go Express opens in Pikeville

Gas'n'Go Express
Gas'n'Go Express(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc., also known as Food City, hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting of a new convenience store in Pikeville.

The newest Gas’N’Go Express location in Pikeville marks K-VA-T’s sixth location in total, but store manager Jill Sussan added that this was the very first to be built from the ground up.

Sussan, who has worked at several K-VA-T locations and in various roles for 14 years, added that the support from her community and her co-workers has been unbelievable.

“It’s unreal. Everybody just has my back 100%,” said Sussan. “Of course, we’re just a big happy family and we want this just to grow so good. Just being here, in this position, the opportunity, I’m blessed.”

K-VA-T officials also added that folks were already visiting the store throughout the day, which was a pleasant sight to see.

