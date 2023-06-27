More rain chances and a brief cooldown before temps soar

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some heavy rain overnight for some, spotty storms are again possible later today with a cold front. Keep the rain gear handy.

Today and Tonight

Most of the rain has moved out for now, but it will return later. Temperatures will start out in the 60s for most with some patchy fog. Take it easy out there early.

While I think we see some sunshine peek through at times today, I don’t think it will be completely sunny skies, especially in areas that will have those scattered rain chances later as the cold front finishes its trek through the mountains. Some storms could be a touch on the strong side, but I don’t think we see anything widespread severe. Highs will try to get to around 80, but some places won’t make it.

Tonight, clouds start to clear and it should turn into a comfortable night. Lows drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Well, if you were missing the summer heat, don’t you worry. It’s here and it’s not going anywhere. The thermometer will climb into the mid-80s on Wednesday, into the upper 80s on Thursday and into the 90s for Friday and Saturday. While I think Wednesday is mainly dry and Thursday is dry until later in the day, I can’t rule out some spotty to scattered thunderstorms each day.

Friday and Saturday could be a little bit more widespread, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on that, especially with the temperatures so hot. Any storm in the next few days could be on the stronger side, so it never hurts to stay weather aware.

A new cold front looks to approach the region by the end of the weekend and the first of the 4th of July holiday week. That will ramp rain chances up a little bit and drop our temperatures back some too. We’ll keep you posted on that as we get closer.

