Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you ready to see some fireworks as we celebrate America’s 247th birthday?
Here is a list of when you can see them near you!
|Location
|Date
|Location
|Bell County
-Pineville
-Middlesboro
|July 4th
July 4th
|Pineville Utilities Company parking lot
Behind Goodwill/Soapy J’s Carwash
|Breathitt County
-Jackson
|July 1st
|Douthitt Park
|Clay County
-Manchester
|July 4th
|Rawlings and Stinson Park
|Elliott County
-Sandy Hook
|July 1st
|Sandy Hook Park
|Estill County
|Floyd County
-Prestonsburg
-Martin
|July 4th
July 1st
|Star City Day-Downtown
Martin Ball Park
|Harlan County
-Evarts
-Harlan
-Cumberland
|July 4th
July 4th
July 3rd
|Behind Dairy Hut
Harlan Center
The Square on Main
|Jackson County
|Johnson County
|Knott County
|July 1st
|Knott County Sportsplex
|Knox County
-Barbourville
-Corbin
|July 1st
July 3rd
|Court Square
Corbin Arena
|Laurel County
-London
|July 1st
|Wellness Park
|Lawrence County
-Blaine
July 1st
Blaine Community Center
|Lee County
-Beattyville
|July 4th
|Happy Top Community Park
|Leslie County
-Hyden
|July 1st
|Hyden City Park
|Letcher County
-Whitesburg
-Neon
July 4th
July 4th
Riverside Park
Tim Hall Memorial Stage
|Magoffin County
-Salyersville
|July 1st
|Salyersville City Park
|Martin County
-Inez
|July 1st
|Inez Fire Rescue Department
|McCreary County
-Stearns
|July 1st
|Downtown Stearns
|Menifee County
|Morgan County
-West Liberty
|July 1st
|Old Mill Park
|Owsley County
|Perry County
-Hazard
|July 4th
|Black Gold Shopping Center
|Pike County
-Coal Run Village
-Elkhorn City
-Pikeville
|July 3rd
July 1st
July 4th
|Coal Run Village Park
Main Street
Pikeville City Park
|Powell County
-Clay City
-Miguel’s Pizza (Red River Gorge)
-Sky Bridge Station (Red River Gorge)
|July 1st
July 1st
July 4th
|Clay City Park
Miguel’s Pizza
Sky Bridge Station
|Pulaski County
-Burnside
-Eubank
-Lake Cumberland
-Nancy
|July 2nd
July 1st
July 1st
July 7th
|Lake Cumberland Speedway
Eubank City Park
Lee’s Ford Marina
Nancy Fire Department
|Rockcastle County
|July 1st
|Renfro Valley Entertainment Center Festival Field
|Rowan County
-Morehead
|July 1st
|Downtown Morehead
|Wayne County
-Monticello
|July 4th
|Monticello-Wayne County Memorial Park
|Whitley County
-Williamsburg
|July 4th
|Kentucky Splash Waterpark
|Wolfe County
|Surrounding States:
|Lee County, VA
-Pennington Gap
|July 1st
|Leeman Field
|Wise County, VA
-Coeburn
-Norton
|July 4th
July 1st
|Depot Stage-Downtown
Norton/Wise County Chamber of Commerce Parking Lot
|Dickenson County, VA
-Clintwood
|July 4th
|Clintwood Walking Track
|Buchanan County, VA
|Wayne County, WV
|Mingo County, WV
|Logan County, WV
|Claiborne County, TN
-Tazewell
|July 1st
|Tazewell Municipal Park
|Campbell County, TN
-Jellico
|July 4th
|W.H. Bowlin Family Stage
Most shows will take place around dark, which is between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. If we have missed any here, please send us an email at news@wymt.com with the location and date of the event.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.