Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you ready to see some fireworks as we celebrate America’s 247th birthday?

Here is a list of when you can see them near you!

Location Date Location Bell County

-Pineville

-Middlesboro July 4th

July 4th Pineville Utilities Company parking lot

Behind Goodwill/Soapy J’s Carwash Breathitt County

-Jackson July 1st Douthitt Park Clay County

-Manchester July 4th Rawlings and Stinson Park Elliott County

-Sandy Hook July 1st Sandy Hook Park Estill County Floyd County

-Prestonsburg

-Martin July 4th

July 1st Star City Day-Downtown

Martin Ball Park Harlan County

-Evarts

-Harlan

-Cumberland July 4th

July 4th

July 3rd Behind Dairy Hut

Harlan Center

The Square on Main Jackson County Johnson County Knott County July 1st Knott County Sportsplex Knox County

-Barbourville

-Corbin July 1st

July 3rd Court Square

Corbin Arena Laurel County

-London July 1st Wellness Park Lawrence County

-Blaine

July 1st

Blaine Community Center Lee County

-Beattyville July 4th Happy Top Community Park Leslie County

-Hyden July 1st Hyden City Park Letcher County

-Whitesburg

-Neon

July 4th

July 4th

Riverside Park

Tim Hall Memorial Stage Magoffin County

-Salyersville July 1st Salyersville City Park Martin County

-Inez July 1st Inez Fire Rescue Department McCreary County

-Stearns July 1st Downtown Stearns Menifee County Morgan County

-West Liberty July 1st Old Mill Park Owsley County Perry County

-Hazard July 4th Black Gold Shopping Center Pike County

-Coal Run Village

-Elkhorn City

-Pikeville July 3rd

July 1st

July 4th Coal Run Village Park

Main Street

Pikeville City Park Powell County

-Clay City

-Miguel’s Pizza (Red River Gorge)

-Sky Bridge Station (Red River Gorge) July 1st

July 1st

July 4th Clay City Park

Miguel’s Pizza

Sky Bridge Station Pulaski County

-Burnside

-Eubank

-Lake Cumberland

-Nancy July 2nd

July 1st

July 1st

July 7th Lake Cumberland Speedway

Eubank City Park

Lee’s Ford Marina

Nancy Fire Department Rockcastle County July 1st Renfro Valley Entertainment Center Festival Field Rowan County

-Morehead July 1st Downtown Morehead Wayne County

-Monticello July 4th Monticello-Wayne County Memorial Park Whitley County

-Williamsburg July 4th Kentucky Splash Waterpark Wolfe County Surrounding States: Lee County, VA

-Pennington Gap July 1st Leeman Field Wise County, VA

-Coeburn

-Norton July 4th

July 1st Depot Stage-Downtown

Norton/Wise County Chamber of Commerce Parking Lot Dickenson County, VA

-Clintwood July 4th Clintwood Walking Track Buchanan County, VA Wayne County, WV Mingo County, WV Logan County, WV Claiborne County, TN

-Tazewell July 1st Tazewell Municipal Park Campbell County, TN

-Jellico July 4th W.H. Bowlin Family Stage

Most shows will take place around dark, which is between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. If we have missed any here, please send us an email at news@wymt.com with the location and date of the event.

