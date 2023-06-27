Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you ready to see some fireworks as we celebrate America’s 247th birthday?

Here is a list of when you can see them near you!

LocationDateLocation
Bell County
-Pineville
-Middlesboro		July 4th
July 4th		Pineville Utilities Company parking lot
Behind Goodwill/Soapy J’s Carwash
Breathitt County
-Jackson		July 1stDouthitt Park
Clay County
-Manchester		July 4thRawlings and Stinson Park
Elliott County
-Sandy Hook		July 1stSandy Hook Park
Estill County
Floyd County
-Prestonsburg
-Martin		July 4th
July 1st		Star City Day-Downtown
Martin Ball Park
Harlan County
-Evarts
-Harlan
-Cumberland		July 4th
July 4th
July 3rd		Behind Dairy Hut
Harlan Center
The Square on Main
Jackson County
Johnson County
Knott CountyJuly 1stKnott County Sportsplex
Knox County
-Barbourville
-Corbin		July 1st
July 3rd		Court Square
Corbin Arena
Laurel County
-London		July 1stWellness Park
Lawrence County
-Blaine
July 1st
Blaine Community Center
Lee County
-Beattyville		July 4thHappy Top Community Park
Leslie County
-Hyden		July 1stHyden City Park
Letcher County
-Whitesburg
-Neon
July 4th
July 4th
Riverside Park
Tim Hall Memorial Stage
Magoffin County
-Salyersville		July 1stSalyersville City Park
Martin County
-Inez		July 1stInez Fire Rescue Department
McCreary County
-Stearns		July 1stDowntown Stearns
Menifee County
Morgan County
-West Liberty		July 1stOld Mill Park
Owsley County
Perry County
-Hazard		July 4thBlack Gold Shopping Center
Pike County
-Coal Run Village
-Elkhorn City
-Pikeville		July 3rd
July 1st
July 4th		Coal Run Village Park
Main Street
Pikeville City Park
Powell County
-Clay City
-Miguel’s Pizza (Red River Gorge)
-Sky Bridge Station (Red River Gorge)		July 1st
July 1st
July 4th		Clay City Park
Miguel’s Pizza
Sky Bridge Station
Pulaski County
-Burnside
-Eubank
-Lake Cumberland
-Nancy		July 2nd
July 1st
July 1st
July 7th		Lake Cumberland Speedway
Eubank City Park
Lee’s Ford Marina
Nancy Fire Department
Rockcastle CountyJuly 1stRenfro Valley Entertainment Center Festival Field
Rowan County
-Morehead		July 1stDowntown Morehead
Wayne County
-Monticello		July 4thMonticello-Wayne County Memorial Park
Whitley County
-Williamsburg		July 4thKentucky Splash Waterpark
Wolfe County
Surrounding States:
Lee County, VA
-Pennington Gap		July 1stLeeman Field
Wise County, VA
-Coeburn
-Norton		July 4th
July 1st		Depot Stage-Downtown
Norton/Wise County Chamber of Commerce Parking Lot
Dickenson County, VA
-Clintwood		July 4thClintwood Walking Track
Buchanan County, VA
Wayne County, WV
Mingo County, WV
Logan County, WV
Claiborne County, TN
-Tazewell		July 1stTazewell Municipal Park
Campbell County, TN
-Jellico		July 4thW.H. Bowlin Family Stage

Most shows will take place around dark, which is between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. If we have missed any here, please send us an email at news@wymt.com with the location and date of the event.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

