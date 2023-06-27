Listening to America: Eating Disorders

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Eating disorders are some of the deadliest forms of mental illness. Millions of Americans struggle with them. Thousands die every year. Peter Zampa went to Colorado and spoke with a psychologist and a woman in recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
Gas'n'Go Express
New Gas’N’Go Express opens in Pikeville
Local small businesses and the city of Pikeville are hosting several events in the coming months.
City of Pikeville planning for plenty of fun to kick off July