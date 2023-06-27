Law enforcement officials warn parents, caregivers of online predators

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch recently arrested a Trigg County man as part of an Undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

33-year-old Sean Hillock was arrested for attempting to engage a minor in sexual acts, a situation that several law enforcement officials said happens all too often.

“Often times its some of the social media platforms where we see the most problems,” said Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Officer Gilbert Acciardo. “We see threats sometimes on there, we see people misrepresenting themselves to individuals and especially to kids, if their parents haven’t talked to them about internet safety and social media safety.”

Acciardo said caregivers should be monitoring their kids’ online presence, especially kids under age 15.

“Sit down with your child and talk to them and tell them that just because it’s on the internet or on a social media platform, doesn’t mean that it’s safe, and that people can misrepresent themselves. They’re faceless and nameless,” he said.

Acciardo added kids should never engage with strangers online or share personal details about themselves, including their age, name and where they live or go to school.

“They’re your child forever, even when they get older, but especially when they’re young and impressionable, you need to monitor their activity and see what’s going on, and you can do it in the right fashion,” Acciardo said.

He added that kids should never send photos or post photos online unless they have their parents’ permission.

