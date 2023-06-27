Issues & Answers: Remembering Bobby Osborne

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native and country music legend Bobby Osborne died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.

On a special presentation of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on Osborne’s life, career, and legacy in a two-part interview that originally aired in 2018.

The interview was with Bobby and his cousin Dean Osborne at the WYMT studios in Hazard, Ky.

The special presentation will air tonight from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on WYMT and will be available right here on WYMT.com following the presentation.

Steve interviewed Bobby one last time just last year on another episode of Issues & Answers, and you can watch that here.

