Homes across Ky. still reeling from hail damage

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Homes across the state are still reeling from the damaging effects of the severe storms from Sunday.

Hail damage has ravaged the state of Kentucky, leaving thousands grappling with the destruction of property.

The hail was associated with the intense lines of severe thunderstorms providing the perfect conditions for the hail to litter the landscape.

Sizes reported ranged from marble and pea all the way up to reports of baseball-sized hail damaging homes’ plastic siding and the Tyvek installed to protect the home.

“It is a weather resistant between your wood and your plastic siding. So that Tyvek, if it has holes in it, then your wood is exposed to where it could get wet or moist, it could go through your walls, so on, so forth,” said Jason Lee of Republic Roofing.

Hail is a specific type of precipitation that consists of solid ice forming within what is referred to as the updraft of thunderstorms.

Temperatures at the surface can be extremely warm, but as you trend up in the atmosphere, cooler air can not only help fuel the storms but it can also cool water droplets.

Updrafts of air can push the droplets above the point of freezing, allowing layers of ice to form. The hail continues to grow within the cloud until the weight of the hail is too heavy, pushing it to crash toward the surface.

The longer the hailstone stays suspended on the top of the cloud, the larger the hail will become. The stronger the updraft, the longer the hail stays in the cloud, and the more water droplets freeze onto it, giving us varying sizes of hail.

“You definitely want to make sure that anywhere that rain or hail could come in, if we do get more hail or sleet, you want to make sure those spots are covered up. Windows, you want to make sure you board them up if you have got them plasticized off right now. Any chance of wind and precipitation, you are going to want to have those boarded up,” said Lee.

Hail risks can always be potential with severe weather, so it’s important to make sure you are prepared for how to handle hail damage, both in the moment and in the aftermath.

“So if you haven’t already found a contractor who is going to take over your work, find one. Call a buddy, call a friend and get some tarp over these siding holes,” said Lee.

