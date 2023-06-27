Heat on the way as storm chances wax and wane

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re not completely out of the woods when it comes to the opportunity for some scattered showers and thunderstorms around the region, but we’re about to flip that pattern back into something much more resembling spring.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our evening of scattered showers will continue to diminish as we head through the rest of the overnight hours as our troublesome low pressure finally departs the region. We’ll see some slightly drier air work into the region as we head through the overnight hours. That will help drop lows down into the upper 50s and lower 60s for tonight, though we will have to keep an eye out for some dense fog developing overnight.

Tomorrow still looks like the pick of the work week weather wise, with the perfect balance of lower humidity, dry air, and comfortable temperatures. Plenty of sunshine expected as a ridge of high pressure starts to edge its way into the region. Highs end up in the lower 80s in most locations as we head through the midweek. Overnight lows under mostly clear skies fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s yet again.

Late Week and Beyond

High pressure remains in place as we head through late week, however, the heat will be on as its center starts to scoot closer to the region. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine as we head into the day on Thursday, but with more southwesterly wind, not only will we see highs back up into the middle 80s, but we’ll also see a bit of an increase in humidity that will make it feel closer to the 90s. Muggy overnights are here as well as lows fall back into the middle 60s with just the slight chance of a shower. However, it’s also possible that we could feel the effects of thunderstorms moving in from the northern plains states as we sit on the edge of the “ring of fire” pattern. It’s something we’ll watch closely.

The trend looks to be to get even warmer as we close out the month of June and say hello to July as we head into the weekend. However, at the same time we will also be watching the pattern that could bring us the potential for more showers and thunderstorms as we head through the weekend.

