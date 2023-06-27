Floyd County family business booming with plans to ignite the night

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Jason Slone said a fondness for fireworks is in his family’s blood.

“Well as a kid, growing up, my uncle- he had a fireworks business for all through the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s in the little town of Blue River in Floyd County,” Slone said.

Opening a fireworks business of his own was something he had considered for years, making it a reality just before New Year’s Eve.

“I’ve shot fireworks with them since they were little. And, you know, we talked about doing it for a few years. And I have three kids, so now they’re all three old enough to work. So, they’re all three working at different locations, along with my wife,” said Slone.

The family has watched Illumination Fireworks explode since last year, employing around 15 people and popping up in four different locations.

They said it is a great way to share what they love and where they live and allow their memories to build memories for other families.

“I love seeing the parents coming in and recognizing things they used to do and then showing their kids. Like, I used to do this. Here’s what it does!’ And just knowing that, hopefully, those traditions will be carried on through the generations,” said Slone’s daughter Makayla, who operates the Prestonsburg location. “I think that’s really cool and that we’re starting something here for more families to enjoy, because it’s so fun. It’s something different, you know. You only get to do it a couple times a year.”

You can follow Illuminations Fireworks here or see them near Prestonsburg’s Pig in a Poke, Lowe’s of Paintsville, Salyersville Dairy Queen, or Rural King in Coal Run.

