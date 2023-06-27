Flood Recovery Meeting in Perry County

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of Perry County community members gathered at the Buckhorn Children Center to learn about the various resources available for recovery from last year’s flood.

The meeting was hosted by the Kentucky River Area Development District and included various organizations that serve as resources for families still struggling to recover.

Disaster recovery and resiliency fellow with the Saint Bernard Project, Sara Hambrick, said the meeting provides a space to hear community needs.

“It’s crucial for the communities to be able to able to say what they’re experiencing because there is no way for us to know,” Hambrick said.

Hambrick said hearing the needs of the communities allows them to make the response “proportional to the disaster.”

Hambrick said the meeting might also gives community members a better understanding of where to go next and the resources available.

Dakota Burrell said it is important for community members to have this information now made available.

“It gets a lot of information out, I think the main issue is information, the availability of information” Burrell said. “I think there is a lot of misinformation out there as well when it comes to natural disasters and coming back from them with what’s available, what’s not available.”

Mayor of Buckhorn, Robbie Turner, said meetings like these will help those impacted be better prepared for future natural disasters.

”When we look at planning and disaster mitigation, the hope should be that the next time we have an event such as this” Turner said, “it doesn’t cause near the significant amount of damage that this one did.”

Hambrick encourages community members to fill out the Disaster Recovery Unmet Needs Survey from the Department of Local Government as well as getting a disaster case manager to help navigate the recovery process.

There are more meetings that will be held in other counties to help community members with the recovery process.

All meetings will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The locations are:

Letcher County - June 27 at CANE Kitchen.

Perry County - June 26 at Buckhorn Children’s Center, July 13 at Homeplace Community Center.

Knott County - July 10 at Montgomery Baptist Church, July 18 at Caney Baptist Church.

Breathitt County - July 20 at Robinson Center Auditorium.

