City of Pikeville planning for plenty of fun to kick off July

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is inviting folks to town to kick off their July with plenty of family fun, with events to take place late this week and early next week.

On June 30, the Appalachian Wireless Arena will host the Doobie Brothers in concert. Then, on Tuesday, July 4, there will be plenty of fun at Pikeville City Park as well as the arena for Independence Day activities, including music, food, face-painting and much more, including fireworks at dark.

Special events director Kevin Roberts says the town has decided to host a more laid back of their Fourth of July festivities this year since the holiday fall on a Tuesday, but there is still plenty to enjoy.

“Being a Tuesday, you have people who are gonna have to work Monday, they’re gonna have to work after,” said Roberts. “So, we decided to downscale a little bit and do a good old-fashioned 4th of July, Independence Day celebration.”

Roberts added that the town will also host its “Food Truck Friday” as well as Main Street Live, a jeep show, and a quilt show on July 7.

To find more events and more information, Roberts suggests folks check out the Appalachian Wireless Arena or Pikeville City Tourism Facebook pages.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.