Cash App glitch is charging some customers double

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.(Cash App)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A Cash App glitch is causing some customers to be charged double the amount of their transaction, the company said Tuesday morning.

Cash App is aware of the technical issue and is working to fix it, according to its website.

The issue is with Cash Cards. Customers are seeing duplicate transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance on their account.

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.

