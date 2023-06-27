11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
By Willard Ferguson and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A community is mourning the sudden loss of an 11-year-old boy, in what firefighters call a freak accident involving a pet dog.

Firefighters say the victim and his 12-year-old brother from Gallia County had been visiting family in the Crum area of Wayne County for a few days.

Assistant Chief of the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department Wayne Williamson says they had been getting ready to go home when the 11-year-old said he wanted to go on one more ride.

Williamson says a little after 2:30 p.m. on Stonecoal Road, the 11-and-12-year-olds were riding a side-by-side, which was being driven by the 18-year-old boyfriend of their cousin. Williamson was told a family dog was riding with the boys and jumped down onto the floorboard and stepped on the accelerator pedal, and that’s when the side-by-side went off the road and over an embankment.

“Who would have ever thought a house dog would jump down in the floorboard of a side-by-side and do that?” Williamson said.

Williamson says a woman and a teenage girl were riding an ATV ahead of the boys when the crash happened. There’s no cell service in the area, but their home is nearby, and they called 911 from there.

He say when emergency responders arrived, the 11 year-old was dead.

“It’s just heartbreaking for everybody,” Williamson said. “Everybody involved needs all the prayers they can get.”

He says the 12-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Williamson says the dog suffered minor injuries.

