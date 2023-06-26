WVU transfer Tre Mitchell announces commitment to Kentucky

Tre Mitchell enters transfer portal - WDTV Sports(Atticus Pead)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari has added another veteran to his squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell announced his commitment to Kentucky on Twitter, thanking those who supported him with the Mountaineers.

This will be the fourth school for the 6′9″ forward, having suited up for UMass and Texas.

He averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32 starts for West Virginia.

With the addition of Mitchell, the Wildcats have seven freshmen, two sophomores and two seniors on their roster

