Storms starting to wrap up tonight, more possible throughout this week

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While a few gusty storms are still working their way out of the mountains, the main threats are dying down.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 4 a.m. for parts of the region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for the counties in yellow until 4 a.m. Monday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for the counties in yellow until 4 a.m. Monday.(WYMT Weather)

While storms could be on the noisy side for a little bit, the severe threat seems to be winding down.

Watch out for heavy pockets of rain that could lead to some ponding water on the roads as you head off to work on Monday. Remember, do not drive through any flooded roads.

We will have the very latest on the next chances for rain starting at 5 on Mountain News This Morning.

