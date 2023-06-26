Severe summer storms knock power out for many in the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms developed out west this evening and rolled on into the mountains as we went through tonight.
As the storms with the possibility for high winds, hail and tornadoes swept through the region, they also left plenty of power outages in their wake.
Here are the latest power outages as of 1:15 a.m. Monday:
Kentucky Power
Breathitt - 33
Lawrence - 93
Perry - 203
Pike - 60
Total: 389
Jackson Energy
Clay - 75
Estill - 959
Jackson - 712
Laurel - 377
Lee (KY) - 918
Owsley - 1,138
Rockcastle - 262
Total: 4,441
Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:
Lee (KY) - 11
Total: 11
Southern Kentucky RECC:
McCreary - 54
Pulaski - 289
Wayne - 1, 013
Total: 1,356
You can check current outages on these websites:
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.