Severe summer storms knock power out for many in the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms developed out west this evening and rolled on into the mountains as we went through tonight.

As the storms with the possibility for high winds, hail and tornadoes swept through the region, they also left plenty of power outages in their wake.

Here are the latest power outages as of 1:15 a.m. Monday:

Kentucky Power

Breathitt - 33

Lawrence - 93

Perry - 203

Pike - 60

Total: 389

Jackson Energy

Clay - 75

Estill - 959

Jackson - 712

Laurel - 377

Lee (KY) - 918

Owsley - 1,138

Rockcastle - 262

Total: 4,441

Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:

Lee (KY) - 11

Total: 11

Southern Kentucky RECC:

McCreary - 54

Pulaski - 289

Wayne - 1, 013

Total: 1,356

You can check current outages on these websites:

Kentucky Power

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley Electric

South Kentucky RECC

