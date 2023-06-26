Prestonsburg officials honor fallen officers with vigil

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg will host a candlelight vigil to remember four officers killed last year.

Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K9 Drago were shot and killed and four others were injured in the line of duty.

Friday’s date marks the one year anniversary of the shooting.

The candlelight vigil will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Friday in downtown Prestonsburg’s municipal lot.

