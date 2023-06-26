Nonprofit opens locally-sourced farmer’s market to provide easier access to groceries

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A nonprofit organization is making it easier for residents of one Huntington neighborhood to have access to fresh groceries.

Unlimited Future Incorporated opened “The Market @ 1650″ for the Fairfield Community to help minimize food insecurity.

April Ziegler lives in the Fairfield community of Huntington, and does not take fresh groceries for granted.

“I can run up and get me some tomatoes, eggs, and the stuff that I need,” Ziegler said.

Grocery shopping just got easier with the opening of “The Market @ 1650.” A farmer’s market with produce in a neighborhood that doesn’t have close/walkable access to fresh food.

Ursulette Ward is executive director. She makes sure the produce is locally sourced, while providing jobs.

“We’ve collaborated with some individuals in the area where we actually teach people urban farming,” said Ward. “They grow the food, we pay them a wage.”

The food employees grow is washed and sold at the Market in a central location with easier access.

“Not a lot of them actually have transportation. It’s more of a walkable community,” said Ward. “It’s also an elderly population, so people need assistance getting out and getting to grocery stores. It’s more convenient for them to have something they can walk to rather than going all the way to the West end, or Fifth Avenue, or Walmart on Route 60.”

The Market accepts senior vouchers and WIC farmer’s vouchers.

“It’s going to be helpful for our community, for people who can’t go too far from their apartments, it’s going to be helpful for the people who work in this area,” Ziegler said.

The goal is to improve the community’s health, and support local vendors.

“I feel blessed,” said Ziegler. “This is going to be a blessing to our community.”

The Market is looking for local vendors who want to help stock the shelves, and local farmers who would like to sell their produce there.

If you would like to get in touch with them or make a donation, you can find their information on their website.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.