Morehead PD asks for help finding church burglary suspect

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Morehead Police Department are asking for help finding the person who broke into and stole money from a church.

The incident occurred at First Baptist Church on East Main Street when someone broke into the church and stole money that had been raised in a recent fundraiser.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Patrolman Alex Hamilton at (606) 784-7511, Ext. 0.

