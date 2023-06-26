Morehead PD asks for help finding church burglary suspect
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Morehead Police Department are asking for help finding the person who broke into and stole money from a church.
The incident occurred at First Baptist Church on East Main Street when someone broke into the church and stole money that had been raised in a recent fundraiser.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Patrolman Alex Hamilton at (606) 784-7511, Ext. 0.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.