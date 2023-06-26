Morehead PD asks for help finding church burglary suspect

Officials with the Morehead Police Department are asking for help finding the person who broke...
Officials with the Morehead Police Department are asking for help finding the person who broke into and stole money from a church.(Morehead Police Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Morehead Police Department are asking for help finding the person who broke into and stole money from a church.

The incident occurred at First Baptist Church on East Main Street when someone broke into the church and stole money that had been raised in a recent fundraiser.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Patrolman Alex Hamilton at (606) 784-7511, Ext. 0.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

otis doan jr
Longtime Harlan county attorney dead at 67
We have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, June 25, 2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storm chances spike late tonight
Community members of Pike County gathered at Lucas and Sons Funeral Home Saturday and Sunday to...
Community gathers to remember Pike County boy who died after battle with cancer
Declan McCoy was just seven years old
Pike County boy dies after brave cancer fight
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Man charged with trying to kill woman, unborn child in Bell County

Latest News

Nonprofit opens locally-sourced farmer’s market to provide easier access to groceries
Nonprofit opens locally-sourced farmer’s market to provide easier access to groceries
Mountain News This Morning 6 a.m. - Operation Drago's Comfort
Floyd Central High School senior, Todd Prater, began “Operation Drago’s Comfort” as a part of...
High schooler buys teddy bears for sheriff’s department
A Barbourville man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and...
Barbourville man arrested for criminal abuse of girlfriend and child