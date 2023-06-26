Missing Virginia woman found dead

Natasha Brewster
Natasha Brewster(WVVA News)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/WVVA) - A woman who was previously reported missing out of Tazewell, Va., has been found dead.

Natasha Brewster, 38, was reported missing on Thursday after she was last seen on Monday, June 19.’

According to Brewster’s family, she was found Monday morning after having died in a car accident.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office thanked Virginia State Police, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the ongoing investigation.

