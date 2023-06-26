“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County

Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.(Julia Sandor)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

They tried to break the record for the most Jeeps in a parade.

Hollerwood Park, Stanton, Clay City, and Powell County Tourism hosted the event.

The ride began at 4pm.

People came from across the state, and across the country to participate in the ride.

“It’s just good comradery.” Chris Maloney, a driver from Mt. Sterling said, “I mean everybody is nice, getting along and having fun, so we’ve enjoyed it.”

