Man’s business ‘completely ruined’ as storm rolls through Richmond

Man’s business ‘completely ruined’ as storm rolls through Richmond
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Madison County residents are dealing with the aftermath of the powerful storms that rolled through Sunday evening into Monday morning.

RELATED: Madison Co. officials trying to figure out why weather radios didn’t sound Sunday night

Windows were shattered. Houses riddled with holes from hail. Large trees were brought down by the wind and rain.

One man says his business is ‘completely ruined’ after the storm.

Nathan Smith says he’s run a firework tent from a gas station along the Richmond Bypass for the last 17 years. He was in it when the storm took a dangerous turn late Sunday night.

“I was inside the tent when the severe weather alert went off,” Smith said. “I tried to stay with the tent, as long as I could, but when the polls started coming up, I had to bail.”

Smith made a break for his car, getting hit by golf ball size hail along the way. He stayed with the tent through the night and into the morning, hoping to salvage anything he can.

“It’s going to be a big hit,” Smith said. “I’ve probably lost about $35,000 in fireworks.”

As a new day dawned, many more in Madison County discovered their damaged doors, windows and more, and the repair work began.

On Speedwell Road, Sharron Stepp’s backyard tree came crashing down, crushing a shed.

“In June, the first of June, we always have a cousin’s picnic under this tree,” said Stepp. “We have the best time and it’s always pretty weather.”

While they won’t have a tree to sit under next year, Stepp is just grateful the tree didn’t topple over toward her home.

“I’m very, very blessed. The Lord took care of me last night,” said Stepp.

Stepp tells us that she actually lost her last home to a fire. So, that really changed her perspective on what matters. While she’s sad to have lost her “she shed” and the tree, she says things can be replaced, but people can’t.

Fortunately, Madison County Emergency Management tells us they have no reports of injuries. Emergency management asks you to give any damage reports you have at 859-424-6787.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

otis doan jr
Longtime Harlan county attorney dead at 67
We have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, June 25, 2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storm chances spike late tonight
Community members of Pike County gathered at Lucas and Sons Funeral Home Saturday and Sunday to...
Community gathers to remember Pike County boy who died after battle with cancer
Declan McCoy was just seven years old
Pike County boy dies after brave cancer fight
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Man charged with trying to kill woman, unborn child in Bell County

Latest News

LKLP hosts trauma training for courtroom professionals.
LKLP hosts trauma training for courtroom professionals
Samantha Goshen is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Samantha Goshen
Student volunteers work at Christ Central in Pikeville.
Churches ‘want to be the hands and feet of Jesus’ during LoveLoud 2023
Nancy Allen hosts children's readers theater at the Challenger Center.
Hazard author hosts youth Reader’s Theater
Mountain News at 6 - Hazard Fire Victims